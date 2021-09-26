Frank Carrano: Fall was the time to make wine from those local grapes

Aldi Specially Selected Lebanese Red 2019 (£7.99, Aldi) The mainstreaming of Levantine, and Levantine-ish, food has been a feature of the past decade or so. Waitrose even has a line of snack foods and ready meals branded the Levantine Table these days. Launched in April it has dishes from the Eastern Mediterranean, and specifically Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Turkey and Cyprus. So far, the wines of this region are slightly behind the likes of shawarma or sumac, let alone hummus and falafel, when it comes to finding a place in British repertoires. Wines from Lebanon, home to what is still the region’s most globally successful (and to my mind, most consistently interesting) wine scene, are the most widely distributed in the UK. There’s a very strong French influence, both in the grape varieties used and the style of wine produced. The chunky but succulent, bramble bush fruit of Aldi’s brilliant and brilliant value new Lebanese addition, for example, is strongly reminiscent of a quality Côtes du Rhône.

