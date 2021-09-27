2 shot after altercation in Wawa parking lot in Montco; suspects wanted

Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a double shooting in a Wawa parking lot sent two people to the hospital.

Investigators say the violence broke out around 3:30 a.m. at the Wawa on Ridge Pike and Conshohocken Road in Plymouth Township.

Sources say a group of young women, either in their teens or in their early 20s, started a fight overnight. One of them pulled out a gun and shot a couple in their mid-40s.

"I heard gunshots. I looked out my window and I seen cops and an ambulance flying over here. So I stayed in the house with my kids and my wife and made sure everybody in my house was ok," said Stephen Cornog, who lives across the street.

He says when he heard the shots he was scared for his family's safety.

"I didn't know if there was gonna be a crossfire like and my house gets shot, you know? Things happen. I see people get shot all the time," he said.

Investigators say both victims were shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. Bullets shattered gas windows and police used coffee cups to mark the casings.

By 9 a.m., the store was back open.

"It's just guns. You hear guns all the time. There's not a day that goes by that you don't hear some kind of shooting or someone brandishing a gun and stuff like that. It's too much," said Cory Appleton, who lives in Norristown.

"I just think it's ridiculous. It's crazy how the world's going right now," said Maranda Walski, who also lives nearby.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how that fight started and have not made any arrests.

The shooting left some neighbors on edge.

"I'm a little nervous for the neighborhood now because there are kids that live across there. There are kids over there. There are kids everywhere," said Cornog.