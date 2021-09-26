After a year's hiatus, Season of the Arts returns

When it comes to the arts, there’s now and there’s “a lifetime ago.”

That past life was 2019, when it didn’t much matter if the person sitting next to you wore facial attire, and “vaccine status” wasn’t even a thing.

Now, 18 months into the pandemic, Broadway is back open, national tours of all stripes are hitting the road, and the performing and visual arts are largely back in northwest Ohio, serving up theater, jazz, music and gallery experiences that all went virtual in 2020.

On the ensuing pages we survey what lies ahead for area arts groups, as best we can determine as September wanes. While in-person events are back in a big way, the difference is that many – some theaters, the symphony – will still require patrons to wear face masks as a precaution against coronavirus. In some instances, in-person attendance will be limited.

Before the pandemic, the performing arts accounted for 4.5 percent of U.S. gross domestic product, according to a January report by the National Endowment for the Arts. In 2017 (the last year for which complete figures are available), that totaled $877 billion – more than the agriculture, transportation, and warehousing industries.

The pandemic also brought tens of thousands of layoffs throughout the arts, and scores of adjacent businesses like dining, parking, and venue rentals struggled to survive. Many didn’t.

But it wasn’t all bad news. The in-person performance hiatus forced arts groups to find new ways to reach their audiences, whether that meant a plethora of virtual options or, weather permitting, outdoor performances.

As the new season opens many groups have retained those safety precautions as an option. Toledo Symphony, for example, is beginning its season by limiting crowds to around 75 percent capacity, yet also found that by going virtual last year, more people actually saw its performances than during any previous season with full attendance.

That’s small consolation for those who thrive on communal experiences, whether in a movie theater or a concert hall. In the months ahead, they should have plenty of options to fill their cultural dance card.

First Published September 26, 2021, 1:45pm