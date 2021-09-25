CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A model speaks out after being attacked by a leopard at a photoshoot: 'If the leopard had caught my carotid artery, it would have been over'

By Kaitlin Reilly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA model is sharing her account of the leopard attack that left her with facial injuries. The incident occurred in August, when Jessica Leidolph was modeling for a photoshoot at a rescue for former entertainment animals in the Wangen area of Germany. According to Leidolph’s interview with Bild, which has been translated from German to English by The Sun, the leopard, a 16-year-old female named Truja, attacked her without much warning.

Ann Sheloski
7d ago

I'm soo surprised that this zoo allowed the photoshoot.. most won't!! knowing these creatures are unpredictable!! hence the words wildlife!! am I correct Bob henke?

un-oppressed native
6d ago

the fact that you even did a photo shoot with a leopard leads me to believe you probably already had a metal plate in your head.

HumanBeing
6d ago

It seems the leopard was fastest in identifying the absurdity of someone glamorizing themselves at their expense.

