Powell: Long Beach honors its veterans, thanks to 16-year-old summer resident

Sixteen-year-old Haily Tyson’s summer project honoring veterans will be in safe keeping for the winter, but come next Memorial Day the 37 banners will be flapping in the breeze in all corners of Long Beach.

Long Beach, Haily’s summer home with her parents Craig and Therese Tyson, is a community in Ottawa County on Lake Erie that has always celebrated patriotic holidays with special events. But Haily stepped beyond the routine parade and picnic programs to honor veterans with their pictures and service records on 24-by-36-inch banners.

Haily is especially mindful of members of her family who have served in the military.

On an eighth grade trip to Washington, when students were asked why they thought they deserved to place a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Haily wrote about the importance of the military service of her dad, grandfather, brother, and a great uncle.

The Long Beach banner project stemmed from Piqua, Ohio, the Tysons’ full-time residence. In a similar program in Piqua, the photo banners of Haily’s father, Craig Tyson, who served in the U.S. Army, and her brother Joe Everett, who was named sailor of the year during his six years on the USS Roosevelt, were included in a Veterans Memorial.

The other veterans in Haily’s family are her grandfather, the late Dr. Michael Casale, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, and a great uncle

The closure of the Piqua banner display explains why Haily is making sure her Long Beach banners are in storage this winter. When the Piqua banners were faded and had to be taken down in 2019, Haily thought, “Why not take our two family ones to Long Beach for July Fourth?”

She recalls with a big smile the response she received when she hung her dad’s and brother’s banners on a shed wall near the street for the holiday weekend. Suggestions poured in that it would be a great way to honor the veterans of all wars who have a connection with Long Beach.

Community service is not new to Haily. She often volunteers at the Piqua YWCA in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce. She jumped into the banner project with both hands and determination and was fortunate to locate a company in Pennsylvania that she describes as perfect to accomplish all the details.

Most of the work could be done on the laptop, she says. She began with 13 pictures on banners, but as enthusiasm in the community grew so did the requests until the total reached 37. Each veteran or family was responsible for the cost.

Once the banners were completed, securing the brackets on telephone poles brought in volunteer neighborhood equipment as it did for dismantling them for winter storage.

A banner with his photo and Army service information was a surprise Father’s Day gift for Marvin Gillespie from his children that brought tears. A photo of Lt. Mildred Lochren, a U.S. Navy nurse is the only woman veteran in the collection. American flags that are mounted near the pictures of the veterans add to the impressive salute to the United States.

The flags were purchased through donations. On walks and on leisurely golf cart rides through the neighborhood, Long Beach residents and their guests enjoy studying the banners and often see photos of their neighbor as a handsome young man in military uniform.

The banners also offer personal information not formerly shared. As an example, Long Beach residents learned that Jack Bartell was a captain in the U.S. Navy.

With the summer project behind her and the banners tucked in for winter, Haily is now back home in Piqua doing double duty school studies. She is a junior at Piqua High School but also is in her third year at Edison State College in Piqua.

Looking back Haily has printed proof that Long Beach appreciated her banner effort and is looking forward to more years. At the annual meeting, the board of trustees presented a resolution showing their overwhelming gratitude.