Austin, TX

Gov. Abbott announces Operation Lone Star Grant Program to enhance border security operations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the availability of $100 million in grant funding through the Operation Lone Star (OLS) Grant Program to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity and detain non-citizens arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis.

Comments / 22

Richarf Mcnutt
6d ago

Abbott is the best man for the job. he fighting to clean up our state and the border. unlike the biden terrorist organization.

Reply
4
Tommy Tmo
6d ago

it's amazing how the Republicans continue to ask for more and more money to create themselves a dictative kingdom.

Reply(1)
5
 

