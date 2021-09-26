Gov. Abbott announces Operation Lone Star Grant Program to enhance border security operations
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the availability of $100 million in grant funding through the Operation Lone Star (OLS) Grant Program to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity and detain non-citizens arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis.smcorridornews.com
