This funky home with stunning views is in one of the Bay Area’s hottest ZIP codes. Can you guess what it sold for?

Every detail in this eco-conscious post and beam Morgan Hill home was uniquely crafted by its sellers, who built the home — and three-acre property in 2019. The sellers conceptualized the home as an expansive family space, with a large open plan, heated floors, a Dutch door, a floating staircase, loft spaces, and even a cupola that serves as a top floor play area. The house, surrounded by more than 100 oak trees, is full of unconventional quirks: from sink and vanities in each upstairs bedroom to a master bath with a Japanese two-person soaking tub. The kitchen, a mix of concrete countertops and oak cabinets was designed for large dinner parties and has no top cabinets, to maximize the stunning hilltop views. The parcel also comes with a sprawling deck, a detached two-story studio and plenty of outdoor spaces to roam around in.