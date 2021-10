The workings of an artist’s mind have captured the attention of many as they follow a career. Understanding figures who an artist look’s up to and what drives them serves to provide inspiration and a deeper connection. Recently, Mississippi-based, lyrical hip hop artist $tackz sat down to discuss other artists who inspire him and that which has kept him going during his career. He got into music at the age of 10 through his younger brother CJ who incredibly made him record his first song in their home closet.

