“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards. The honor is boosting Oscar hopes for the anarchic indie hit of the year. Most outstanding lead actor went to “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler. Best supporting actor went to “Everything Everywhere” costar Ke Huy Quan. Special honorees included Adam Sandler and Michelle Williams. Monday night’s Gotham Awards offered the first major prizes of Hollywood’s awards season. The party in downtown New York is an annual celebration of independent film, and kicks off the long marathon of ceremonies, cocktail parties and campaigning ahead of the Academy Awards in March.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO