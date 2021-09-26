CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State WR Brandon Gray in Serious But Stable Condition After Being Shot

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
Cover picture for the articleWashington State wide receiver Brandon Gray is in serious but stable condition after being shot Saturday morning. "We are aware of an incident involving WSU football student-athlete Brandon Gray that occurred last night in Pullman," WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. "Brandon was transported to a Spokane hospital where he is in serious but stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends. As this remains an open police investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."

bleacherreport.com

