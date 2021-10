It’s that time of year where we turn the page on the previous draft and turn our attention to the upcoming edition: the 2022 NHL Draft. And what a draft it will be. There should be no surprises at the top of this class, as we’ve watched the exceptional Shane Wright in awe for years already. From being granted exceptional status into the Ontario Hockey League to winning CHL Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 to leading Canada to the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 gold medal, there’s no disputing he’s at the top of this class.

