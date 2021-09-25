How do I sue an internet company that is in Georgia if I'm in California?
Dispute the charges with your credit card company or PayPal or whatever. PLEASE DO NOT PRIVATE MESSAGE ME with followup questions. Instead, you may make a comment below, which will be sent to me automatically. If you need an attorney to assist you, please search in your local area, or click the "Find a Lawyer" link at the top of the page. I am active on AVVO and answer questions only as a public service. I am an Attorney-at-Law, licensed to practice law only in the state of California. Unless we have both signed a formal retainer agreement you are not my client, and my discussion of issues does not constitute legal advice. Contracts, Agreements, and Amendments require a paper document signed in ink. Opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of those who hold other opinions.avvo.com
Comments / 0