Popular Twitch streamer Tfue criticized "Call of Duty: Warzone" on a recent stream for being one of the easiest battle royales. Turner" Tfue" Tenney said in a recent stream that he "came to the conclusion that this game is just too f**king easy," talking about "Warzone." Tenney went on to say that if someone is bad at video games, "Warzone" is the battle royale they would have the most fun playing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO