Twitch star Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been no stranger to receiving bans on a number of different platforms in the past. Not only has he been banned a handful of times from Twitch itself for short periods of time, but he's also been booted from the popular NoPixel Grand Theft Auto roleplay server in multiple instances over the course of 2021. And if a recent outburst from xQc when playing GTA RP recently is any indication, it looks like he could be getting the boot from the server once again in the near future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO