GRANTS, N.M. - The City of Grants is currently rebuilding the northern end of First Street from Washington Ave. to Roosevelt and, according to Special Project Coordinator Donald Jaramillo the work on the project is coming along great. “We are still on our timeline, and we have saved money with the project so we will be adding the lighting during our construction,” Jaramillo said. Jaramillo said…

GRANTS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO