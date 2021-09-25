CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can my landlord send plumbers everyday to do plumbing without notifying me?

By Asked in Port Hueneme, CA
 8 days ago

My landlord is replacing all the pipes in the unit. This has been ongoing since September 2nd. I refused entry because the manager never gave me a proper 24 hr notice. They just showed up expecting me to leave and allow work . Once I stated I needed a 24 hr notice she finally supplied me with one. On Sept 14 the plumbers came in cut the walls to access pipes and check for asbestos, they covered the holes with plastic and left. I was told they would come back the following week Mon and Tuesday to finish work. No1 ever showed up, now the landlord has my walls exposed, one of which is in my bathroom and can see to the outside thru the plastic. Also plumbers show up unannounced during the week turning off water 3 -4 days out of the week for 4-5 hrs at a time without notice. Cold air is coming in from the exposed walls. I expressed to manager that I need to be placed in a hotel. She finally agreed but then sent me a cure or quit letter stating I'm refusing entry to do repairs, and that if I don't comply I'll be evicted. But she doesn't state what days they'll be coming for how long and when I'll be with out water. I haven't received info on which hotel she's covering and for how long.

