Stock Market Forecast Based on AI: Returns up to 58.3% in 1 Month
PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 1 Month (8/25/21 – 9/25/21) The algorithm correctly predicted 8 out of 10 the suggested trades in the Fundamental – Low P/E Stocks Package for this 1 Month forecast. The top performing prediction from this package was NEON with a return of 58.3%. SD and MYO also performed well for this time horizon with returns of 30.29% and 23.56%, respectively. The package saw an overall yield of 12.29% versus the S&P 500’s return of -0.69% implying a market premium of 12.98%.iknowfirst.com
