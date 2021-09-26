Rio Vista Residence by Buchanan Architecture in Dallas, Texas
The Rio Vista Residence is a spectacular modern dwelling designed for a single family. It is located on a cliff overlooking the Trinity River and downtown Dallas. The site is among a dense forest that creates a privacy barrier for the house. With over 2,000 square feet, Buchanan Architecture did a great job designing this home so if you want to see more of their work, we’ve also showcased their Casa Linder project, also in Dallas, Texas.www.architectureartdesigns.com
