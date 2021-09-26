Ex-Arsenal captain Gilberto: Edu working market like Wenger
Former Arsenal captain Gilberto Silva has jumped to the defence of football chief Edu. Gilberto, who was part of the Arsenal team that clinched the Premier League title in Tottenham's own backyard back in 2004, has compared Edu's current approach to that of his former boss Wenger - who is widely recognised as the club's greatest ever manager and put an extra emphasis on building for the future by blooding young players.www.tribalfootball.com
