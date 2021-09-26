CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ex-Arsenal captain Gilberto: Edu working market like Wenger

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Arsenal captain Gilberto Silva has jumped to the defence of football chief Edu. Gilberto, who was part of the Arsenal team that clinched the Premier League title in Tottenham's own backyard back in 2004, has compared Edu's current approach to that of his former boss Wenger - who is widely recognised as the club's greatest ever manager and put an extra emphasis on building for the future by blooding young players.

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Gilberto confident Arsenal can defeat Tottenham

Former Arsenal captain Gilberto Silva is confident of victory over Tottenham today. Gilberto is confident that Mikel Arteta's rejuvenated side can get the job done. “This is a very important game for the club, for the players and for the fans," Gilberto told Goal. “It's important for the players and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger: I did see EVERY incident

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he saw EVERY controversial incident he claimed never to have seen!. After all those years of saying: “I didn't see it," after controversial incidents involving his Arsenal team, well, the truth is he often did. “At the start maybe, yes, but after that when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilberto Silva
goal.com

Former Arsenal boss Wenger feels 'responsible' for Wilshere & Ramsey injury struggles

The Frenchman was in charge of the Gunners when two promising midfielders first saw fitness problems start to stunt their progress. Arsene Wenger claims to feel "responsible" for the injury struggles that have blighted the careers of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey, with two promising midfielders first experiencing fitness problems during their time at Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wenger sorry over injury woes for ex-Arsenal pair Wilshere, Ramsey

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is sorry for the injury problems of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey. Wilshere, now a free agent, and Juventus midfielder Ramsey both had lengthy spells out injured at Arsenal, with Wilshere missing the entire 2011-12 campaign with a stress fracture in his ankle, while Ramsey's leg was broken following a challenge from Ryan Shawcross while playing against Stoke in 2010.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Barcelona captain Iniesta: Very strange seeing Messi in PSG shirt

Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta admits he's sorry seeing Lionel Messi now in PSG colours. Iniesta says he followed Messi's departure from afar as Barca allowed their greatest player to come off contract over the summer. The Vissel Kobe midfielder told Goal: "I can only assess it from the outside,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Ex-Blackburn star Pedersen: Exciting to see Odegaard Arsenal matchwinner

Former Blackburn Rovers attacker Morten Gamst Pedersen was delighted for Martin Odegaard after his winner for Arsenal at Burnley. Odegaard became the first Norwegian to score from a free-kick since Gamst Pedersen. "It was insanely fun to watch. It was a nice goal, which also brings back good memories for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Ex Arsenal#Tottenham#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Ex-Man Utd captain Neville: Lingard should've left

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says Jesse Lingard should've left this summer. Lingard came off the bench on Sunday to score a late winner against West Ham where he spent the second half of last season on loan. Neville said during the podcast on Sky Sports: "I still maintain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Barcelona captain Puyol urges fans to stay united

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has urged unity from the club's fans as the team struggles for form. The captain for much of the club's golden era took to social media to send a message of unity at a time of division between president Joan Laporta and coach Ronald Koeman.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal captain Gallas slams Arteta: Should never have been appointed

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has slammed the appointment of manager Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard led his side to the FA Cup eight months after taking charge as Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the final. But Arsenal could only muster an eighth-placed Premier League finish – a position they mirrored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

George Weah performed for Chelsea and Man Metropolis, modified the sport for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, made Arsene Wenger a knight, received a Ballon d’Or, and scored surprise targets

George Weah didn’t play his greatest or the vast majority of his soccer at both Chelsea or Manchester Metropolis. However, as the 2 Premier League giants conflict this weekend – dwell on talkSPORT – seeking to acquire a bonus within the title race, it’s price remembering Weah – Africa’s first and solely Ballon d’Or winner and the present president of Liberia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal captain Gallas: White not on Varane class

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has criticised their signing of former Brighton defender Ben White. During an interview with the GentingBet, former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Gallas compared White with Manchester United defender Raphael Varane and said of the deals: "It's difficult for me to understand why Arsenal spent £50million on a player who is yet to prove himself at the top level and at the same time Manchester United can spend around £40million on Varane.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

On this day in 2012: Ex-England captain John Terry quits international football

On this day in 2012, former England captain John Terry retired from international football. The then 31-year-old Chelsea defender, who had been capped 78 times by his country, announced his decision to walk away on the eve of a Football Association disciplinary hearing into an allegation – which he denied – that he had racially abused QPR’s Anton Ferdinand in October 2011.
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal and Man City star Samir Nasri announces retirement

Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri has announced his retirement. Nasri was with Anderlecht last season and is now working in France as a football pundit. He won two Premier League titles, in 2011-12 under Roberto Mancini and 2013-14 under Manuel Pellegrini, at the Etihad Stadium - playing 46 times in all competitions in both seasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Ex-Arsenal ace Wilshere reveals he's still without offers

Former Arsenal and West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere says he is still without a new team. The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and failed to prove his fitness sufficiently to get any contract offers in the summer transfer window or so far this season. Wilshere was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Arsenal captain Aubameyang remembers ‘amazing' maiden North London derby

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year is gearing up for another local contest in the derby on Saturday. Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has described his maiden North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur as 'amazing' and ‘a crazy experience’ for him. The Gabon international had his first feel of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'Arsenal's recruitment, that's the question mark': LIAM BRADY on the Gunners' plight, joining star-studded Juventus, working with Arsene Wenger... and his best goal ever against rivals Tottenham!

When Liam Brady was 13 and the most exciting young player in Irish football, the people from Coventry City offered his mum a washing machine. Arsenal used to send him football boots at Christmas. That was the equivalent of the hard sell in 1969. 'Arsenal just wanted to stop me...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arsene Wenger: My final few years at Arsenal were unfairly criticised

Arsene Wenger believes his final few years at Arsenal have been unfairly criticised as he opens up on his painful exit from the club. The Frenchman left the Gunners in 2018 after a 22-year spell in charge which returned three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, a Champions League final appearance and a new stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy