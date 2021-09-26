Extreme Rules 2021 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts

It’s time to go EXTREME, but I don’t think anyone has told WWE about that part. This is Extreme Rules, and of the six (yes only six) matches announced so far, a grand total of one has anything beyond a standard match structure (at this point, triple threats are a way of life and hardly extreme, or even out of the ordinary. I’m sure a few more matches will be added, but it would be nice to have some stipulations added, just to spice things up a bit. Let’s get to it.