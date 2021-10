Although anime games are extremely popular in China, it seems the Chinese government is looking to ban games — PC, console, and mobile — that promote or have heavy Japanese elements. (via anime-news.net). According to a document and presentation from China’s Propaganda Department, games that are developed in China should not have both Japanese dubbing or subtitles, have to use maps approved by the Chinese government, remove competition “for awards” between players, and have no mechanics that can deprive the “fruits of others’ labor.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO