Everton boss Rafa Benitez felt Aston Villa struck at the right time as they lost 3-0 on Saturday night. Benitez was left disappointed on the night. He said, "I think that we started the game quite well, we had a lot of situations on the counter in the first half and the final decision was not right. We had a couple of chances in the second half then conceded and again soon after. We started with too many problems but the team was fighting well.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO