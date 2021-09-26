CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can throwing bleach be charge as dangerous instrument if someone come to your house for violence and you self defense?

 6 days ago

Get an attorney if don’t have one yet. Throwing bleach is a but unusual but in your home you may be justified. I volunteer answers and guidance because I like to help people. If you have nowhere else to go and are seeking legal advice online, I can only give you non-privileged general guidance for your information. Confidential and privileged legal advice may only be obtained by consulting an attorney in a non-public forum.

