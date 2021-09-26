Can throwing bleach be charge as dangerous instrument if someone come to your house for violence and you self defense?
Get an attorney if don’t have one yet. Throwing bleach is a but unusual but in your home you may be justified. I volunteer answers and guidance because I like to help people. If you have nowhere else to go and are seeking legal advice online, I can only give you non-privileged general guidance for your information. Confidential and privileged legal advice may only be obtained by consulting an attorney in a non-public forum.avvo.com
Comments / 0