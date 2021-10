Diogo Dalot’s story with AC Milan might not yet be over as reports have claimed the defender can leave Manchester United, a report claims. A report on PianetaMilan writes that Dalot could be a target for the Rossoneri when the window reopens in January. The Portugal international does not seem to be in the plans of Manchester United, and the report cites The Sun in claiming that Dalot, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial and Alex Telles are all deemed sellable.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO