As we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. Residents from Telluride and surrounding areas will be joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement. The 5th Annual Southwest Colorado Out of the Darkness Walk will be held on Sunday from 9-11 a.m. at Telluride Town Park. The gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025. The funds raised from the walk will make their way back into the community through evidenced-passed prevention efforts like safeTALK suicide alertness training and Mental Health First Aid.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO