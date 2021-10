An 11-year-old boy dropped everything, even his video games, to call 911 and run door to door to wake up sleeping neighbours in the path of a quickly spreading house fire.Caden Rohrick, of Texas, was on his computer around 12.40 am when his mother told him of a house fire in a vacant home in the Houston suburb of Cy-Fair, about 25 miles northwest of the city."Thank God for that little boy… very, very thankful that he came over here and notified my parents and they were able to get out, my brother as well," the family of three...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO