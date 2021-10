Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson feels they underperformed in their 3-3 draw at Brentford. Henderson believes they were caught up in the atmosphere on the night. He said, "Well, it was just a missed opportunity to get three points, that's all we ever want to try to achieve, we're not really looking at the league every game. We just want to win as many games as possible. We know the Premier League is difficult. Coming here, it's difficult. But today I felt as though if we'd used our experience a little bit better we should have taken the three points."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO