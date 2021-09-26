Malveaux: Thank you, Black women

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—When California governor Gavin Newsom woke up on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, I hope he fell to his knees and said, “Thank you, God, thank you, Black women.” To be sure, there are many others to thank, from the energized Chicanx/Latinx community to the Democrats who surged to the polls at the last minute. Some of the more prominent who thronged to his side were Black women, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, California Board of Equalization member Malia Cohen. Others include grassroots women whose names you’ll never know but whose work was invaluable. They had to get out the vote drives.