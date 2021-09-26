Kanye's Netflix documentary is called jeen-yuhs and will drop next year

“I just wanted to create a night that was going to bring people together, and people could just let go and enjoy themselves,” says Justin Bieber in the opening of the new trailer for his Amazon Original Movie, Justin Bieber: Our World. “I’m excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy.” The stage he is referring to was located at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, mounted for a special live stream concert on the most recent New Year’s Eve, marking a major return to performing after a highly-publicized hiatus from stadium concerts. The 94-minute doc covers the month-long prep and logistics of mounting a unique production for 240 guests (and the world online) as well as all of the other new things in Bieber’s life, as a husband and a reformed pop star. Directed by frequent Bieber collaborator Michael D. Ratner, the film was produced by Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger with executive producers Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson and Jennifer McDaniels. See the full trailer below. The film hits Prime Video on Oct. 8.

