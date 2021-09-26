CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye's Netflix documentary is called jeen-yuhs and will drop next year

By News
Vice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has announced it will release the “intimate” Kanye West documentary, now officially called jeen-yuhs, next year. Focusing on two decades of Yeezy’s life, the film will be directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah. The filmmakers promised that jeen-yuhs will showcase “both [Kanye’s] formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

i-d.vice.com

