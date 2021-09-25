Falcons improve to 11-1 with wins at MIT and Brown

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force swept a pair of road games and improved to 11-1 overall this season, the best start since 1977. The Falcons defeated MIT, 13-8, and Brown, 14-10, Saturday, Sept. 25, in Providence, R.I. The 1977 and 1974 teams set the school record for best start at 12-1. In the first game,Grant Snyder and Sam De La Cruz each scored four goals to lead Air Force to a 13-8 win over MIT. The Falcons broke open a close game with five goals in the second quarter to take a 7-2 lead at the half. Snyder and De La Cruz each scored twice in the second. Corey Tanis and Henry Yavitt gave the Falcons a 9-2 lead in the third, but MIT answered with four unanswered goals to cut the AF lead to 9-6. Gavin Jones, De La Cruz and Snyder all scored early in the fourth for the Falcons' 10th win of the season.