River Bandits force a decisive game five

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was a pitchers duel for most of the night at Modern Woodmen Park, but it would be a big bat that would end it in the ninth. The game was scoreless heading into the fifth inning when Cedar Rapids was able to take the lead on an Aaron Sabato solo homer to deep left-center field to put the Kernels up 1-0. The lead would only last until the bottom half of the same inning, when Maikel Garcia laced a liner that would roll to the warning track in the gap in left center. William Hancock was waved around third, sliding in to tie the game at one.