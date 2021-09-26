CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

River Bandits force a decisive game five

By Kevin Kohr
KWQC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was a pitchers duel for most of the night at Modern Woodmen Park, but it would be a big bat that would end it in the ninth. The game was scoreless heading into the fifth inning when Cedar Rapids was able to take the lead on an Aaron Sabato solo homer to deep left-center field to put the Kernels up 1-0. The lead would only last until the bottom half of the same inning, when Maikel Garcia laced a liner that would roll to the warning track in the gap in left center. William Hancock was waved around third, sliding in to tie the game at one.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Davenport, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Sabato
Person
Homer
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy