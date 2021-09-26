Jeffrey Jordan allegedly assaulted hospital workers after falling
Jeffrey Jordan, Michael Jordan’s oldest son, allegedly assaulted hospital staff late Friday night in Arizona. Before this event, he was sent to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries at Casa Amigos in Scottsdale. Casa Amigos is a restaurant, dance club and bar. According to the police report, while in the bar, Jeffrey fell and banged his head. After the fall, he felt dizzy and disoriented.www.basketballinsiders.com
