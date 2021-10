Some people are naturally sociable and do not see the problem of making contact with other people. While for the rest, it is challenging. Many software engineers are introverts and live by the principle “don’t touch me, let me write the code.” An introvert cannot become an extrovert. It is impossible. But this is only an indicator of what a person draws energy from — from communicating with other people or spending time with himself. Nevertheless, nothing prevents an introvert from pumping a God-level with soft skills.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 14 DAYS AGO