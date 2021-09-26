Sixers 3 goals: Tyrese Maxey needs to become an all-around player

In this continuing series, Sixers Wire looks at the 17 players that constitute the Philadelphia 76ers roster — 15 under contract and the two players on two-way deals — and give them each three goals for the 2021-22 season.

The new season begins on Oct. 20, and training camp begins on Sept. 28. Now is the time to preview the season and get everybody set for a new adventure of Sixers basketball.

Up next is the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, who could take on a much larger role in the upcoming season with the imminent trade of Ben Simmons. Whenever the Sixers get a deal done, more pressure will be placed on Maxey to become the team’s main ballhandler.

For Maxey, here are his three goals:

Continue working on defense

Maxey made huge strides on the defensive end throughout his rookie season; he understands how film works and the studying it takes to become a great defender. Whenever Philadelphia moves Simmons, it will lose one of the league’s elite defenders. Maxey will have to take on more responsibility on that end.

He has the tools to be a top defender when it comes to his speed, his work ethic and his overall IQ. He is a smart player who understands what it takes, and he should continue to make the necessary strides on this end.

Improve his 3-point percentage

Maxey shot 30.1% from deep on 1.7 attempts per game as a rookie and he will have to improve on both numbers this coming season. He has to take around four 3-pointers per game and hit around 35% of them to keep defenders honest. When combined with his quick first step to the basket, it would be a huge complement to his offensive game.

Don't have tunnel vision

Maxey is clearly a scoring first point guard, but he also needs to keep his teammates involved as well. He averaged 4.6 assists per 36 minutes, which is a solid number for a rookie. There will be more pressure on him to score in his second season and take on a larger role, but, at the end of the day, he is still a point guard so he has to be able to handle the role.

Playing under a former point guard, coach Doc Rivers, will help his game going forward. Maxey is in a pretty solid situation with Rivers guiding him as well as guys like Danny Green and Seth Curry.