State College, PA

While not flawless, PSU's perfect start sets season's trajectory

By Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
 6 days ago

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State is 4-0 for the first time since 2019, and unlike most years, that is not something to take for granted. There are two reasons for that. For starters, the Nittany Lions opened with the toughest September stretch in recent memory. They won as underdogs at Wisconsin, fended off MAC favorite Ball State, fought off Auburn in front of a home White Out crowd, and didn't let letdown fever bite it in a 38-17 triumph over Villanova on Saturday here at Beaver Stadium.

#Psu#College Football#American Football#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Mac#Nittany Nation
