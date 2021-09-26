CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petras on the victory over the Rams

By Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport Publisher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkeye fans have been looking for more from the passing game, particularly on deeper throws, and they got that on Saturday in the 24-14 win over Colorado State. Spencer Petras threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a beautiful 43 yard strike to Keagan Johnson for the first score of the day.

