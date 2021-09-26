CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

David Dayne honored as 2021 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen

By Crawford County Now Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO –The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. is proud to announce that David Dayne has been selected as the 2021 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award recipient. He was honored on Thursday, September 23rd at Longstreth Memorials in Galion, in the presence of several members of the Galion Rotary Club and community leaders including Duana Patton, CEO of the Area Agency on Aging: Crawford County Commissioners and Officials.

