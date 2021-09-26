Washington, D.C., Roll Call

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WASHINGTON— Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the week ending Sept. 24. VETERANS PROGRAMS: The House has passed the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act (H.R. 5293), sponsored by Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Ind., to permanently authorize the VA’s dental insurance program and extend statutory authority for two other VA programs. The vote, on Sept. 20, was unanimous with 423 yeas.

The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
News 8 KFMB

Mayor Gloria to travel to Washington, D.C., to meet with White House, senators

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Todd Gloria will travel to Washington, D.C, Wednesday to meet with the Biden-Harris Administration, U.S. Senators, and members of Congress to advocate for solutions to top issues affecting San Diego. "I'm looking forward to meeting with the Biden-Harris Administration as well as our Congressional...
Boston Globe

It’s a big day for Senator Reed and Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here. Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t take a full week of “Tom Brady returns to New England” coverage. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.
Columbian

Herrera Beutler says she’ll vote against $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, said she intended to vote “no” on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill when it comes up for a vote on Capitol Hill. The bipartisan legislation includes new investments in transportation, water, power and broadband infrastructure. It also focuses on funding remedies for legacy pollution and climate change. It must be approved by the House of Representatives before it goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
Fox News

Bill Maher defends Sinema, Manchin: Maybe they have 'their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday defended maverick U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending spree. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by tackling the in-party fighting among Democrat lawmakers over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the...
Colorado Newsline

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ Last Best Shot to Kill the Filibuster

From multiple directions, the crisis over the filibuster is peaking for Democrats. In just the past week, the casualty count of Democratic priorities doomed by the filibuster has mounted; both police and immigration reform now appear to be blocked in the Senate, and legislation codifying abortion rights faces equally dim prospects. Simultaneously, the party has tied itself in knots attempting to squeeze its economic agenda into a single, sprawling “reconciliation” bill, because that process offers the only protection against a GOP filibuster. Meanwhile, legislation establishing a new federal floor for voting rights, the party’s top priority after the reconciliation bill, remains stalled in the Senate under threat of another GOP filibuster. And then, this week, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell raised the temperature even higher by leading a Republican filibuster that has blocked Democratic efforts to raise the nation’s debt ceiling.
UPI News

French ambassador to U.S. to return to Washington, D.C.

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne will return to the United States after French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed a controversial submarine deal involving Australia, the two leaders announced Wednesday. Macron recalled Etienne on Friday in response to the United...
Editor at Global Perspectives

Biden Administration says it has "no legal authority to hold Afghans." Now, over 700 have disappeared.

The Biden Administration and Immigration experts have agreed, "Afghans who leave the bases without notice are not breaking U.S. laws, and military officials have no legal authority to hold law-abiding Afghans against their will at any of the eight locations hosting 53,000 Afghans." This is because the administration did not set any boundaries when they decided to bring tens of thousands of refugees into the U.S.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
