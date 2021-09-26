CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

U.K. scrambles for truck drivers amid supply woes

By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — British energy firms are rationing supplies of gasoline and closing some petrol pumps — the latest in a string of shortages that have seen McDonald’s take milkshakes off the menu, KFC run short of chicken and gaps appear on supermarket shelves. A big factor behind the problems is...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday to help alleviate the ongoing crisis after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, the government said on Friday. "Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
AFP

Mexico eyes state monopoly to tap lithium rush

Mexico plans to move towards a state monopoly in the exploration and mining of lithium, a vital material in the production of electric car batteries, the government said Friday. The proposal is included in a constitutional reform bill submitted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the lower house of Congress. If approved, future concessions to extract minerals considered strategic, such as lithium, will not be awarded to private firms, interior minister Adan Lopez told reporters. "The state will control the exploration and production of these minerals," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK extends truck driver visa program as fuel crisis persists

The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England In an announcement late Friday, the Conservative government said temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program announced last week drew widespread criticism for not being attractive enough to entice foreign drivers.The government said 300 fuel drivers would be able to come to the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#European Union#Trucking#Bp#Uk#British#Mcdonald
Land Line Media

‘Driver shortage’ in the U.S. and the U.K.: the same but different

Britain’s current “driver shortage” is like ours: no shortage at all, only tough working conditions and poor pay. There, however, the similarities end. According to news reports, empty store shelves and long lines for gasoline in the United Kingdom are attributable to a shortage of truck drivers to make the necessary deliveries. Just as in the U.S., many drivers have left trucking for better pay and working conditions. Those jobs had been going to drivers from poorer European Union countries until Brexit, Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, cut off that supply.
JOBS
The Independent

Nobody to blame for fuel crisis, says minister: ‘Does it have to be somebody’s fault?’

Nobody is to blame for the fuel crisis which has seen pumps run dry and motorists fighting over petrol at filling stations, a Home Office minister has suggested.Policing minister Kit Malthouse said shortages at petrol stations may persist for another “week or so” – and Boris Johnson will review the situation if it deteriorates further.But petrol retailers warned that the crisis could drag on far longer, with normal conditions unlikely to return for “a number of weeks”.More than a quarter of the nation’s service stations have no fuel, and another 20 per cent have only one grade in stock, said...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Drivers must remove GB car stickers when in Europe under Brexit travel changes

Travellers to and from the UK face significant changes this week because of post-Brexit moves by the government.British motorists heading for Continental Europe must “cover or remove” the traditional GB sticker, and instead use either a UK sticker or have a UK “signifier” on their number plates.The requirement – requested by UK ministers – contradicts the government’s assertion in January that “UK drivers won’t need to display a GB sticker in most EU countries if their number plate has GB or GB with a Union Flag on it”.At the time the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Those who want to drive in the EU can continue to do...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Energy prices drive Europe inflation to highest since 2008

Sharply higher oil and gas prices have pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest in more than a decade in September. Economists and central bankers say the jump in inflation is temporary — but the higher energy prices have governments nonetheless scrambling to ease the pain of higher utility bills for households.The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that inflation came in at 3.4%, up from 3.0% in August and the highest since 2008.The overall inflation level was boosted by a jolting 17.4% increase in energy prices.Economists and the European Central...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Germany
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher Thursday to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.However, there are growing concerns that the recovery will lose momentum over the coming months as a result of a shortage of truck drivers, evidenced over the past few days by long lines outside filling stations. The Office for National Statistics said the U.K.'s economic output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous...
ECONOMY
inavateonthenet.net

Intel starts work on US chip factories amid ongoing supply chain woes

Intel Corp begun work on two chip factories in Arizona in a bid to meet demand and reduce US reliance on chip manufacturers in Asia. The company has already said it plans to regain its crown as a leader in chip manufacturing, pledging to make the smallest, fastest chips by 2025.
BUSINESS
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Christmas Tree Supply and USTR Tai Talks Trade with U.K.

**Christmas tree growers expect to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 and a Pacific Northwest heatwave to provide enough trees for 2021 demand. After a tree-by-tree evaluation, growers expect to supply the same overall number of real Christmas trees to the marketplace this season as they’d planned before the crises hit.
INDUSTRY
NBC News

U.K. drivers facing major gas shortage

Nearly all gas pumps are empty in some major cities, and while the government says panic buying is to blame, some drivers are pointing the finger at Brexit. NBC News' Kelly Cobiella explains.Sept. 28, 2021.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy