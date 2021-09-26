Check It Out: Nine titles linked to number 9 for ninth month
Do you have a favorite number? Mine happens to be nine. Why? I can’t really say. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, numerology is “the study of the occult significance of numbers.” Although I have a strong feeling about the number nine, I do not assign any meaning to nine beyond its place in mathematics. Just as I am drawn to the color turquoise, I am drawn to the number nine. It’s as simple as that.www.columbian.com
Comments / 1