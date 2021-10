After signing for the next six seasons, Philipp Grubauer is still trying to find a place to live in Seattle. For now, the Kraken Community Iceplex at Northgate probably feels more like home than anything. With the captains practices that began last week, then the start of training camp, the finishing touches being put on Climate Pledge Arena and players adjusting to a new city and team, camp is the first sense of normalcy.

