CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search for Brian Laundrie

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetermined to get to the bottom of what happened to Gabby Petito, the famous fugitive finder Dog the Bounty Hunter is now actively searching for Brian Laundrie. In August, Petito disappeared while on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiance, who refused to speak with investigators about her whereabouts. Petito's remains have since been located in Wyoming, but detectives have been unable to locate Laundrie for questioning in the case.

movieweb.com

Comments / 175

Craig Murphy
6d ago

I have no respect for the man at all, it seems to me he is using her for the attention, if he was not why go public with it why have it recorded of him walking up to the suspects parents door, why not just shut up and keep a low profile

Reply(20)
36
Debra Harrington
6d ago

Hey Awesome guy ,make sure u get him and lock him up.He might be in different 🌎,get the FBI involved the investigation.T.i.I watch u all the time.

Reply
13
rita mcdonald
6d ago

he should patch up his family before he goes looking into somebody else's family he's just doing it for the ratings

Reply(13)
40
Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Officials Uncover Identity of Hiker on Trail Cam After Speculation It Was Brian Laundrie

Upon further investigation, the man suspected as Brian Laundrie seen on a North Florida trail camera is in fact a local resident. Police in Okaloosa County confirmed via social media that the man seen on the Baker, Fla. trail camera was not Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#That Dog#Fox News#United States News Block
New York Post

Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks out about Gabby Petito disappearance

Brian Laundrie’s sister has spoken for the first time about the disappearance of her brother’s girlfriend, Long Island native Gabby Petito — saying in a television interview that her family wants the missing woman to be found safe. Cassie Laundrie opened up in an interview with ABC News after her...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Days before Gabby Petito was reported missing, Brian Laundrie was ‘pictured’ in a couple’s selfie at a Fort De Soto campsite.

BRIAN Laundrie may have been “pictured” in a couple’s selfie at a Florida campsite 75 miles from his home days before his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing. The 23-year-old and his parents stayed at the Fort De Soto Park on September 6th, according to his family’s attorney, Steve Bertolino. Credit: NBC2.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s parents claim speculation they helped son escape is ‘just wrong’ as Dog the Bounty Hunter accuses them with ‘new tip’

Weeks after Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie went missing, his parents have said they do not have any idea about his whereabouts.In a statement released on Monday, parents of Mr Laundrie said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.” Mr Laundrie is a person of interest for investigative agencies in Petito’s mysterious death. The family’s attorney also squashed allegations that Mr Laundrie was aided by his parents in his escape from arrest or possible action from police authorities as “just wrong.”Mr Laundrie’s parents...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy