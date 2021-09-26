Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search for Brian Laundrie

Determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Gabby Petito, the famous fugitive finder Dog the Bounty Hunter is now actively searching for Brian Laundrie. In August, Petito disappeared while on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiance, who refused to speak with investigators about her whereabouts. Petito's remains have since been located in Wyoming, but detectives have been unable to locate Laundrie for questioning in the case.