CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Manchin's delay tactics threaten to scuttle Biden agenda ahead of key votes

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fate of President Biden's legislative agenda may be decided this week, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presses forward with key votes on the reconciliation and bipartisan infrastructure bills. Meanwhile Sen. Joe Manchin called for a pause in negotiations which threatened to blow-up the fragile Democratic coalition. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) about the prospect for both bills.Sept. 26, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bill Maher defends Sinema, Manchin: Maybe they have 'their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday defended maverick U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending spree. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by tackling the in-party fighting among Democrat lawmakers over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Mohyeldin
Person
Nancy Pelosi
MSNBC

Progressives just put their fellow Dems on notice: Biden’s agenda isn’t a game

In the classic 1993 song, “Real Compton City G's,” the rapper Eazy-E and his label mates put their foes on notice. “Pranksters, studio gangsters, busters — but this time, you’re dealing with some real motherf------,” one line from the song says. In essence, it means: "The people I roll with and I aren’t like others you’ve previously dealt with. We’re serious."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Scuttle#House#Democratic#Msnbc
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Progressives flex muscles on Biden agenda, adopting new tactics

WASHINGTON — Progressive Democrats in Congress, who have long promoted a bold, liberal agenda but often shied away from using hardball tactics to achieve it, did something unusual this week: They dug in. The nearly 100-member caucus refused to support a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is a major piece...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WEKU

'Everybody is frustrated,' except for Biden, about agenda delays

Before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday morning, President Joe Biden told reporters that a lot has been going on recently, such as "hurricanes and floods," which is why he says he hasn't been promoting legislation that covers the bulk of his domestic agenda.
POTUS
Fox News

David Bossie: Manchin and Sinema are not moderates

With all the legislative backflips happening as Congress considers massive trillion dollar spending bills, it’s high time for a fiscal reality check. Our national debt is currently $28.4 trillion. Our federal budget deficit is $2.7 trillion. By comparison in 1988 -- just 33 years ago -- our national debt was "just" $2.6 trillion and the federal budget deficit was a paltry $155 billion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Joe Biden’s government overhaul at risk, Democrats charged into high-stakes trouble Thursday as a promised vote on the first piece, a slimmer $1 trillion public works bill, faltered amid stalled talks on his more ambitious package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting privately with factions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden's infrastructure bill prompted a revolt among House Democrats

After weeks of threats and tough talk, progressives in the House pulled the trigger on Thursday and forced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to call off a widely anticipated vote on President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their demand was that another bill — Biden’s Build Back Better Act, a wish list of progressive policies such as expanded health care, a permanent child allowance and ambitious climate policy — be passed first.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls out Dems 'that a lot of lobbyists love' for threatening Biden agenda

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared Wednesday on The Rachel Maddow Show, where she called out fellow Democrats, without naming names, who she believes are threatening the Build Back Better Act, also known as the reconciliation bill, which would address climate change and prescription drug prices, among a host of other things. Ocasio-Cortez, along with other progressive Democrats, believes the reconciliation bill needs to be bundled with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which may be voted on in the House on Thursday, to ensure that it passes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy