NFL

The Top Colts vs. Titans Player Props Picks

By jlogan
elitesportsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with the latter looking to avoid an 0-3 start as it begins a three-game road trip. Making this road matchup more difficult for the Colts is the uncertainty surrounding starting quarterback Carson Wentz’s effectiveness, assuming he plays and stays on the field. Wentz injured both ankles last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed practice early in the week. He will have to be in top form to offset the production of Derrick Henry who carried the ball 35 times for 237 yards last weekend.

elitesportsny.com

