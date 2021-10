New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Matchup Preview (10/3/21) The New York Giants will be coming to The Caesars Superdome this Sunday to take on Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints in a head-to-head matchup starting at 10:00 am pacific time. The Giants (0-3) will be looking to tally their first victory of the 2021-2022 NFL season against the 4th ranked Saints defense. The Giants currently rank 29th in offense out of the 32 teams so Sunday’s matchup will be a huge test for Daniel Jones and his crew.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO