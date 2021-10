Erin Greene (Kate Siegel) is one of the two characters in Mike Flanagan’s (‘The Haunting of Hill House’) ‘Midnight Mass’ who are forced to return to Crockett Island because of their circumstances, the other being her childhood sweetheart Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford). “Look at us, back where we started,” she tells Riley. “The one place we swore we’d never end up.” However, in contrast to Riley, she has found her faith. Her approach to her religion is based on a stronger foundation than anyone else’s on the island, including Father Paul (Hamish Linklater). And that same faith, along with her capacity to love and understand, helps her retain her humanity when almost everyone else around her loses theirs. If you are wondering whether Erin Greene is dead in ‘Midnight Mass,’ this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO