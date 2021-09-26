This Is the One Retirement Account I Would Recommend to Anyone

After making some significant changes to retirement plan rules with the passage of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act in 2019, Congress is again considering changes that will impact retirement savers and retirees. The so-called, "SECURE Act 2.0" appears to have bipartisan support with similar bills working their way through the House and Senate. While this legislation would improve retirement saving opportunities in many ways, there are some additional changes being proposed by House Democrats that would take away some retirement saving strategies as part of the tax code changes tied to the proposed budget plan. While these provisions may be modified before passage, or thrown out altogether in the legislative process, here are some key things to put on your radar for your financial plan.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO