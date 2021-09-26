CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the One Retirement Account I Would Recommend to Anyone

By (Catherine Brock)
Herald & Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's talk retirement accounts. Whether you work for an employer or yourself, you likely have access to more than one tax-advantaged account where you can save for retirement. Some retirement accounts provide tax savings today, while others are designed to limit your future taxes. If you want both -- tax-deductible contributions now and tax-free withdrawals later -- you have only one option. It's called the Health Savings Account, or HSA, and it's the one retirement account I'd recommend to anyone.

Lima News

Legal-Ease: Trusts and retirement accounts

A trust is essentially a set of rules. Trusts serve a variety of purposes, but the primary purposes of trusts include avoiding probate, handling complex post-death distributions of assets (particularly in the context of blended families) and protecting assets from being counted as available under Medicaid eligibility (usually a part of nursing home or long-term care planning).
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay wealth advisers recommend retirement savings beyond Social Security

JDH wealth adviser Matthew Delaney uses one prop in some of his talks – a suitcase full of cash dumped on a table. He tells his audience it is the “free money” they give up when they shrug off taking advantage of a retirement plan at work — especially when the company offers to match their contributions. And to those want to buy now and save later, he responds: “Rubbish.”
Fosters Daily Democrat

Money Talk: Pending bills may bring more changes for retirement accounts

After making some significant changes to retirement plan rules with the passage of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act in 2019, Congress is again considering changes that will impact retirement savers and retirees. The so-called, "SECURE Act 2.0" appears to have bipartisan support with similar bills working their way through the House and Senate. While this legislation would improve retirement saving opportunities in many ways, there are some additional changes being proposed by House Democrats that would take away some retirement saving strategies as part of the tax code changes tied to the proposed budget plan. While these provisions may be modified before passage, or thrown out altogether in the legislative process, here are some key things to put on your radar for your financial plan.
case.edu

TIAA and Vanguard to offer phone consultations about retirement savings accounts

Faculty and staff can get advice and education about retirement savings during a phone consultation with TIAA or Vanguard in October. Those interested are encouraged to sign up for these opportunities. Appointments are still available. One-on-one virtual counseling sessions/phone consultations with TIAA will be held on the following dates:. Tuesday,...
tnj.com

You may get more time to tap retirement accounts

Legislation that has widespread support in Congress would give retirees more time before they must start withdrawing money from their traditional IRAs and other tax-deferred retirement plans. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021, nicknamed “SECURE Act 2.0,” would change the age for taking RMDs from 72 to 73...
news8000.com

Should You Be Stashing Retirement Savings in a Bank Account?

Where you put your retirement savings has a significant effect upon how fast your savings grow and when you can afford to retire. You’ve probably heard of IRAs and 401(k)s, maybe even the less common 403(b)s or self-employed retirement accounts, but what about a bank account?. It’s a popular choice,...
DoingItLocal

Portable Retirement Investment Accounts

Washington, DC— Today, Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) introduced the Portable Retirement and Investment Account (PRIA) Act of 2021. The PRIA Act will create universal, portable retirement and investment accounts that will be accessible to all Americans throughout their lives and move our retirement system into the 21st century.
benefitspro.com

Missing retirement plan participants: DOL red flags and recommendations

Retirees often miss out on all of the benefits that might be available to them because they don’t know their pension is available or don’t understand the consequences of failing to respond to plan communications. The Employee Benefits Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor is working to change that.
Next Avenue

How to Use a Tax-Saving Health Savings Account in Retirement

A Health Savings Account (HSA) lets you save money in a tax-advantaged account and then withdraw cash tax-free to pay for qualified medical expenses. Often, the money is used while you're working. But you can also use your HSA in retirement to help lower your out-of-pocket medical costs then. Doing so could help stretch your retirement savings, too.
benefitspro.com

3 reasons why small retirement accounts can be a problem

A nest egg is simply a small retirement account that investors hope will grow enough over time to enable them to live comfortably after they stop working. If it fails to grow, however, it can lead to problems. “Some account balances are cashed out early, while others are eaten away...
Brookings Institution

Small retirement accounts: Issues and options

Every new retirement saver starts with a small account. Over time, balances can grow with continuing contributions by savers or employers, investment earnings, and tax benefits. Not all accounts, however, grow very much. Some account balances are cashed out early, while others are eaten away by administrative and management fees. In far too many cases, employees lose track of their past accounts. These situations make retirement planning more difficult and endanger retirement security for millions of households.
Missoulian

Is Social Security Really Going Broke?

Millions of seniors rely heavily on Social Security to make ends meet. Whether that's a good idea is another story. Social Security will only replace about 40% of the average worker's pre-retirement income. And most seniors need about twice that much money to maintain a decent standard of living. Of...
