Springfield, IL

Some Students Could Be Kept Out Of Springfield Schools Monday Over Immunizations

By WMAY Newsroom
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unknown number of District 186 students will be kept out of their classrooms on Monday unless they submit proof of their required immunizations. In past years, hundreds of students have been excluded from in-person instruction until they turn in the paperwork showing they’ve had the mandated vaccinations. The COVID vaccine is not required for students, but others, like measles and rubella, are.

