Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Great Growth Prospects

By (Jim Halley)
Herald & Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany investors appreciate the income that dividend stocks pay. Yet all too often, a dividend stock offers either a high yield or growth prospects, but not both. Fortunately, you can do better. If you're looking for dividends with great yield and share growth, consider Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three of these stocks have yields above 5% and a recent history of dividend increases.

