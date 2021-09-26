3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Great Growth Prospects

Just as the 52-week low list doesn’t indicate undervaluation, the 52-week high or all-time high list doesn’t suggest overvaluation. Undoubtedly, a name at its high may be one of many traits that point to an extended valuation, but in many cases, an expensive stock is expensive for a reason. It’s either been performing very well of late, or its underlying fundamentals have improved drastically, warranting a re-evaluation of the long-term thesis and the reward of a richer multiple.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO