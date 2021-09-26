3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Great Growth Prospects
Many investors appreciate the income that dividend stocks pay. Yet all too often, a dividend stock offers either a high yield or growth prospects, but not both. Fortunately, you can do better. If you're looking for dividends with great yield and share growth, consider Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three of these stocks have yields above 5% and a recent history of dividend increases.herald-review.com
