Champaign, IL

Tensions High In Champaign Over Social Media Threats Aimed At High School

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign police say they are making progress in their investigation of social media threats against one of the city’s high schools. Security has been increased at both Champaign high schools after the social media post suggesting violence would occur at Centennial High. There have been rumors of additional threats targeting schools, but police say those rumors are unsubstantiated and they are only aware of one confirmed threat.

